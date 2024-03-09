Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam today, March 9, and took an elephant ride at the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Taking to X, the Indian Prime Minister shared stunning pictures of his visit to the Kaziranga National Park. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that he visited the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. "Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one-horned rhinoceros," his tweet read. The pictures shared by PM Modi show him taking an elephant safari followed by a jeep safari. In another post, PM Narendra Modi urged all to Kaziranga National Park and also asked all to experience the warmth of the people of Assam. Assam: PM Narendra Modi Visits Kaziranga National Park, Takes Elephant and Jeep Safari Inside the Tiger Reserve (Watch Video).

I Was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam

This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros. pic.twitter.com/68NEtoGAoz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2024

Experience the Warmth of the People of Assam

I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It's a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam. pic.twitter.com/MFCg9oeFm3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2024

