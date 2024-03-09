Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 9 flagged off the Siliguri-Radhikapur train via video conference. He also unveiled infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore in Siliguri that will benefit the residents of northern West Bengal and its neighboring areas. Earlier in the day he visited the north eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam where he inaugurated several development projects. Assam: PM Narendra Modi Shares Stunning Pictures From His Visit to Kaziranga National Park, Says 'Visit Enriches the Soul' (See Pics).

PM Modi Flags Off Siliguri-Radhikapur Train:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Siliguri-Radhikapur train, via video link. pic.twitter.com/ehHq3LxqJ8 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

