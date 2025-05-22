Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana was launched. Under this initiative, over 1,300 railway stations nationwide are being redeveloped. In Gujarat, 87 stations are being modernised at a cost of Rs 6,303 crore, said an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

PM Modi virtually inaugurated 18 redeveloped railway stations of Gujarat, developed at a cost of Rs 164 crore, during a program held in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the inauguration ceremony of the redeveloped Limbdi station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister remarked that since former Gujarat CM Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has consistently prioritised infrastructure development and modernization to enhance the convenience, readiness, and welfare of both the armed forces and citizens. He emphasised that the transformation of the railways, modernization of stations, and the introduction of innovative passenger amenities have been driven by the Prime Minister's distinctive vision and unwavering commitment to nation-building.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 18 stations in Gujarat have been redeveloped and virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister. These include Shihor Junction, Utran, Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamjodhpur, Jamwanthali, Kanalus Junction, Karamsad, Kosamba Junction, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula Junction, and Samakhiali stations.

The Chief Minister firmly stated that when there is a genuine will to serve the people and a steadfast commitment to development-oriented governance, revolutionary changes in railway services can be achieved through good governance--something the Prime Minister has exemplified on a global stage.

Highlighting this progress, he shared that under the Prime Minister's guidance, Gujarat has witnessed the electrification of 3,144 kilometers of railway lines since 2014, resulting in 97 percent of the state's railway routes now being electrified. CM highlighted that also, Rs 17,155 crore has been allocated for Gujarat in the railway budget for 2025-26. This is on average 29 times more than the budget allocated between 2009 and 2014.

The CM mentioned that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Vande Bharat train network has expanded across the country, with Gujarat receiving four trains. Referring to this, he added that railway services have been expanded so that travelers from across the country and around the world can easily reach the world-renowned tourist destination, the Statue of Unity - Ekta Nagar.

The CM said that these redeveloped 18 railway stations in Gujarat, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, will significantly improve railway facilities and passenger amenities in the state.

Addressing the event, Surendranagar MP Chandubhai Shihora stated that under the guidance of PM Modi, old railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Yojana. Various modern facilities and new technology-based trains are being developed in the railway sector. Vande Bharat trains are an excellent example of this. Given that railways remain the most widely used mode of transportation in the country, the government is taking comprehensive measures to ensure a smooth, comfortable, and hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

Kirit Sinh Rana, MLA of Limbdi, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for extending urban-level facilities to smaller talukas like Limbdi, bringing big-city infrastructure to rural regions.

On this occasion, all attendees watched the live telecast of the inauguration ceremony, where PM Modi unveiled 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana from Bikaner, Rajasthan. The Chief Minister also reviewed the newly developed, state-of-the-art facilities at the station and received a detailed briefing on its features and infrastructure.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Whip Jagdish Makwana, MLAs P K Parmar and Prakash Varmora, prominent leaders Hitendrasinh Chauhan, Dilip Patel, Shankar Dalwadi, Bababhai Bharwad, along with other dignitaries and office bearers, District Collector Dr Rajendra Patel, District Development Officer K S Yagnik, Deputy Inspector General of Police Girish Pandya, Divisional Railway Manager Ravish Kumar, and other senior officials were present, along with a large gathering of people. (ANI)

