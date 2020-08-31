New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates "harmony".

"Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," he tweeted while sharing a clip from his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he spoke about the festival.

Also Read | Redmi 9 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon India & Mi.com, Prices & Offers.

"These days the festival of Onam is also being celebrated enthusiastically. This festival comes in the month of Chingam. People buy something new, decorate their houses and prepare Pookalam. People enjoy Onam Sadya," he said in the clip.

"Various competitions are also held. Onam's fame has today reached faraway countries. Be it America, Europe or the Gulf countries. Onam is becoming an international festival. Onam is linked with farming. It is the time of a new beginning for our rural economy. Our lives, our society derive sustenance from the fortitude of farmers. Their perseverance lends myriad hues to our festivals," Modi said.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Pronounce Verdict Today on Vijay Mallya’s Plea Seeking Review of 2017 Order Holding Him Guilty of Contempt.

The Prime Minister also tweeted in Malayalam while expressing gratitude to farmers.

"Happy Onam to all Malayalees. Onam is a celebration of friendship and unity. The festival is also an opportunity to express our gratitude to our hard-working farmers. I wish everyone a long and healthy life and happiness during this Onam season," read the tweet from the Prime Minister (roughly translated from Malayalam).

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)