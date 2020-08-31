Xiaomi owned Redmi officially launched the Redmi 9 smartphone in India a couple of days ago. Today, the device is all set to go on the first sale in the Indian market. The sale will begin at 12 noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com. The device will be made available with up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI bank debit cards, 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback cards, up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Kotak Bank credit cards & no-cost EMI on selected cards. Redmi 9A India Launch on September 2, 2020; India Sale Slated for September 4.

Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the device comes equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP main snapper & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5MP AI shooter for selfies & video calls.

Redmi 9 India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

#Redmi9 is here! 🥊 4GB RAM | 64GB/128GB ROM 🚄 High-performance Helio G35 🤩 16.58cm (6.53) HD+ IPS Display 🔋 5000mAh Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) 🪙 From ₹8,999 👉 1st SALE: 31st Aug on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo, @amazonIN, Mi Home & Mi Studios: https://t.co/YSzbcY8nzD pic.twitter.com/GlN1rZPNWB — Redmi India - #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 28, 2020

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the smartphone will be offered with HyperEngine Game Technology. The sleek-looking handset comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Redmi's new budget handset runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger in the box.

Redmi 9 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Additionally, the budget device gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Micro-USB port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9 costs Rs 8,999 for 4GB & 64GB model whereas the 4GB & 128GB model is priced at Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

