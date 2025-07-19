New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as someone who has risen through the ranks and has undertaken numerous initiatives for the city's welfare, as he wished her on her 51st birthday on Saturday.

"Rising through the ranks, she has always remained active in serving Delhi. As Chief Minister, she has undertaken numerous initiatives for the city's welfare. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said on X.

A first-time MLA, Gupta was the BJP's choice for Delhi chief minister as the party returned to power in the national capital after over 24 years in February this year.

She is the only woman chief minister of the BJP and one of the two women chief ministers in the country, along with West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee.

