Shillong, July 19: A schoolgirl was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight at a village in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Samgong village near Williamnagar on Friday, and a manhunt is underway to trace the accused, they said.

The teenager was allegedly hacked with a machete by the assailant in full public view, a senior police officer said, adding, the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. Meghalaya Horror: Man Kills Girlfriend in Front of Her Father by Slitting Victim’s Throat in West Khasi Hills District, Apprehended.

The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said. “An investigation is underway. Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused,” the officer said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)