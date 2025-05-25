New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the valour of Indian Armed Forces demonstrated through a strong response to Pakistan via Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam incident were widely praised during the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held today.

All Chief Ministers present at the meeting congratulated the Prime Minister and the Indian Armed Forces for the decisive action, a Haryana government release said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the media persons in New Delhi on Saturday.

"Whatever targets have been given by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi in today's NITI Aayog meeting, I assure him on behalf of the people of Haryana that we will move forward rapidly toward achieving them, in alignment with the vision of a Developed India by 2047," he said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of rural development and women's empowerment.

CM Saini said that Haryana has set a target of creating five lakh Lakhpati Didis, and so far, two lakh women have achieved this milestone. Additionally, women are being empowered and made self-reliant through Drone Didi scheme.

Nayab Singh Saini said that in today's meeting, the Prime Minister urged all Chief Ministers to develop at least one location in their respective states into a world-class tourist destination.

The Chief Minister stated that an international-standard tourism centre will also be developed in Haryana. He said that Haryana holds immense potential for tourism, and the state government will work diligently and with commitment to realize this vision.

Chief Minister Saini said that during today's meeting, the Prime Minister placed special emphasis on river linking and water conservation. He added that the Haryana government is actively working in this direction. Notably, in dark zone areas, efforts are being strengthened through initiatives such as the Atal Bhujal Yojana and Amrit Sarovar to promote water conservation.

Responding to a question regarding water supply from Punjab, the Chief Minister stated that Haryana has now started receiving water.

Responding to a question about the High Court's verdict on the socio-economic criteria for government jobs, Chief Minister Saini said, "I welcome the decision of the Honourable Court." He assured the youth of Haryana, stating, "As long as Nayab Singh Saini is in office, no young person in the state needs to worry." He added that the government will thoroughly study the judgment before initiating the next steps.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, particularly Congress leaders, the Chief Minister said that today, talented youth from economically weaker families are securing jobs through their hard work. "Congress leaders should reflect on their tenure and how the interests of the youth were compromised during their rule," he said.

On this occasion, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Rajiv Jaitley were also present. (ANI)

