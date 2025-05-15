Gurugram, May 15 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eliminate terrorism and not wage a war, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Nation Building Through the Balance of Power and Peace, he stated that India exemplifies strength alongside peace and emphasised that PM's vision is focused on eliminating terrorism, not waging war.

Also Read | ‘Regret Posting That’: Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post on US President Donald Trump on JP Nadda’s Request.

At the event held here at Vishwa Shanti Kendra, the CM also paid tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in Operation Sindoor while defending the country against enemy attacks.

Saini also praised Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, stating that through its efforts, the organisation is uniting humanity and fostering an environment of peace and brotherhood.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: DGMOs of Both Countries Talked Over Hotline To Discuss Ceasefire, Says Pak’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; Ceasefire Extended Till May 18.

Acharya Lokesh Muni, founder of the organisation, also paid tribute to the recently martyred soldiers and announced that the organisation would provide financial support of Rs. 2 lakh each to their families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)