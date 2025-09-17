Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and welcomed his visit to the state, calling it an inspiration on how to make birthdays meaningful.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Madhya Pradesh shortly, and for me, today is a significant day for multiple reasons. It coincides with the Vishwakarma Jayanti as well. Prime Minister Modi is committed to providing opportunities for progress to every individual, especially the poorest, ensuring they find happiness and purpose in life. Through the PM Mitra Park, a great gift is being given to the tribal region of Dhar Jhabua. It will transform people's lives by enhancing cotton production, thread manufacturing, and textile exports, thereby contributing to the state and national prosperity," CM Yadav told ANI.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy 75th Birthday PM Modi Greetings, WhatsApp Status, HD Photos and Social Media Posts To Share Online.

The Chief Minister added that the initiative reflects the Prime Minister's dedication to improving the lives of the poor, tribals, and farmers. "Celebrating his birthday among us today will inspire others on how to make a birthday meaningful and how to make a life successful. I pray to Lord Mahakal that he succeeds in his mission. Under his leadership, Madhya Pradesh, alongside the nation, will progress at double speed with the double-engine government. May the Prime Minister remain healthy, live long, and attain a hundred years of life," he added.

Meanwhile, MP Minister, who is incharge of PM Modi's visit program, Chetan Kashyap, said that PM Mitra Park and the Prime Minister's visit to the tribal region Dhar on his birthday is a big gift for Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Hema Malini Prays for Prime Minister's Health and Long Life on His 75th (Watch Video).

"Seven PM Mitra Parks were to be established across the nation, though the first PM Mitra Park is going to be established here in Dhar under the leadership of our Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. It will be a big gift for the state in view of the Industries set up, employment opportunities for youths and for farmers' welfare. So far, around 60 companies have signed agreements, and around 1,300 acres of land have been allocated to establish industries here. Investment proposals of Rs 20,000 crores have been received and are expected to provide direct employment to one lakh people," Kashyap told ANI.

He further added that the park would offer comprehensive facilities, including training, common amenities, residential areas, and ultra-modern industrial infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Dhar district later in the day, where he will launch 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Evam Poshan' Abhiyan and 'Aadi Seva Parv. He will also lay the foundation stone of the country's first 'PM MITRA Park' and address a public gathering. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)