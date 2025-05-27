India News | PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gandhinagar on the second day of his visit to Gujarat

A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Modi with many holding the national tricolour flag in their hands. Posters were put up all across the route of the road show, hailing PM Modi for the Operation Sindoor.

Artists performed the Gujarati folk dance garba to welcome the Prime Minister.

PM Modi waved at the crowds and accepted their greetings.

Following the road show, PM Narendra Modi will participate in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and also lay the foundation stone of various projects.

Yesterday, for the first time after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi visited the border district of Kachchh for the first time. From Bhuj, PM Modi dedicated 18 development projects worth Rs 2,326 crore and laid the foundation stones for 15 more projects valued at Rs 51,088 crore, delivering development works worth over Rs 53,400 crore to the state.

Addressing a large gathering at the ground opposite Time Square in Bhuj, amidst resounding chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Indian tricolour must never be allowed to bow under any circumstances. Warmly greeting the people of Kachchh in their native dialect, he said, "Ki Aayo Kutchhi," and inquired about their well-being.

PM praised the people of Kachchh as the brave guardians of the nation's border. Paying tribute to the revolutionary son of Kachchh, Shyamji Krishna Varma, the Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the regional deity, Maa Ashapura, saying that with her blessings, all aspirations are being fulfilled.

Recalling his deep connection with Kachchh, the Prime Minister said that the unwavering love and affection of its people continually draws him back to the region. PM expressed his happiness at having had the opportunity to visit every corner of Kachchh and shared that the self-confidence of its people has always been a source of inspiration for him. Highlighting the transformation brought about by the arrival of Narmada River waters, PM said that for a land that faced water scarcity for centuries, it felt no less than a Diwali celebration. (ANI)

