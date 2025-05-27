India News | PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on the second day of his state visit. A large crowd had emerged to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

  • Lifestyle
    May 27, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date May 27, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
  • Viral
    Road Stolen in Bihar? Viral Video Shows Locals Dismantling and 'Stealing' Freshly Laid Road Construction Material Road Stolen in Bihar? Viral Video Shows Locals Dismantling and 'Stealing' Freshly Laid Road Construction Material
  • Festivals
    Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to India’s First Prime Minister on His Punyatithi Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to India’s First Prime Minister on His Punyatithi
  • Videos
    PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Stat Highlights: Josh Inglis, Priyansh Arya Help Punjab Kings Clinch Qualifier 1 Spot PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Stat Highlights: Josh Inglis, Priyansh Arya Help Punjab Kings Clinch Qualifier 1 Spot
    • Close
    Search

    India News | PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on the second day of his state visit. A large crowd had emerged to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

    Agency News ANI| May 27, 2025 11:14 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
    PM Modi holds road show in Gandhinagar (Photo: ANI)

    Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gandhinagar on the second day of his visit to Gujarat

    A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Modi with many holding the national tricolour flag in their hands. Posters were put up all across the route of the road show, hailing PM Modi for the Operation Sindoor.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Artists performed the Gujarati folk dance garba to welcome the Prime Minister.

    PM Modi waved at the crowds and accepted their greetings.

    Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: 3 Children Among 7 Killed After Family Dies by Consuming Poison, Police Suspect Financial Issues.

    Following the road show, PM Narendra Modi will participate in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and also lay the foundation stone of various projects.

    Yesterday, for the first time after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi visited the border district of Kachchh for the first time. From Bhuj, PM Modi dedicated 18 development projects worth Rs 2,326 crore and laid the foundation stones for 15 more projects valued at Rs 51,088 crore, delivering development works worth over Rs 53,400 crore to the state.

    Addressing a large gathering at the ground opposite Time Square in Bhuj, amidst resounding chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Indian tricolour must never be allowed to bow under any circumstances. Warmly greeting the people of Kachchh in their native dialect, he said, "Ki Aayo Kutchhi," and inquired about their well-being.

    PM praised the people of Kachchh as the brave guardians of the nation's border. Paying tribute to the revolutionary son of Kachchh, Shyamji Krishna Varma, the Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the regional deity, Maa Ashapura, saying that with her blessings, all aspirations are being fulfilled.

    Recalling his deep connection with Kachchh, the Prime Minister said that the unwavering love and affection of its people continually draws him back to the region. PM expressed his happiness at having had the opportunity to visit every corner of Kachchh and shared that the self-confidence of its people has always been a source of inspiration for him. Highlighting the transformation brought about by the arrival of Narmada River waters, PM said that for a land that faced water scarcity for centuries, it felt no less than a Diwali celebration. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    img

    India News | PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on the second day of his state visit. A large crowd had emerged to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

    Agency News ANI| May 27, 2025 11:14 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
    PM Modi holds road show in Gandhinagar (Photo: ANI)

    Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gandhinagar on the second day of his visit to Gujarat

    A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Modi with many holding the national tricolour flag in their hands. Posters were put up all across the route of the road show, hailing PM Modi for the Operation Sindoor.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Artists performed the Gujarati folk dance garba to welcome the Prime Minister.

    PM Modi waved at the crowds and accepted their greetings.

    Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: 3 Children Among 7 Killed After Family Dies by Consuming Poison, Police Suspect Financial Issues.

    Following the road show, PM Narendra Modi will participate in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and also lay the foundation stone of various projects.

    Yesterday, for the first time after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi visited the border district of Kachchh for the first time. From Bhuj, PM Modi dedicated 18 development projects worth Rs 2,326 crore and laid the foundation stones for 15 more projects valued at Rs 51,088 crore, delivering development works worth over Rs 53,400 crore to the state.

    Addressing a large gathering at the ground opposite Time Square in Bhuj, amidst resounding chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Indian tricolour must never be allowed to bow under any circumstances. Warmly greeting the people of Kachchh in their native dialect, he said, "Ki Aayo Kutchhi," and inquired about their well-being.

    PM praised the people of Kachchh as the brave guardians of the nation's border. Paying tribute to the revolutionary son of Kachchh, Shyamji Krishna Varma, the Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the regional deity, Maa Ashapura, saying that with her blessings, all aspirations are being fulfilled.

    Recalling his deep connection with Kachchh, the Prime Minister said that the unwavering love and affection of its people continually draws him back to the region. PM expressed his happiness at having had the opportunity to visit every corner of Kachchh and shared that the self-confidence of its people has always been a source of inspiration for him. Highlighting the transformation brought about by the arrival of Narmada River waters, PM said that for a land that faced water scarcity for centuries, it felt no less than a Diwali celebration. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    img

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ashok leyland share price
    500+K+ searches
    ipo watch
    500+K+ searches
    concor share price
    200+K+ searches
    hdfc life share price
    200+K+ searches
    nse unlisted share price
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Tags:
    You might also like
    img

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ashok leyland share price
    500+K+ searches
    ipo watch
    500+K+ searches
    concor share price
    200+K+ searches
    hdfc life share price
    200+K+ searches
    nse unlisted share price
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel