New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Congress demanded on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country and the Supreme Court for blocking Delhi's borders and causing inconvenience to people, and asked till when will he keep blaming the farmers.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is now clear that it was not the farmers but the police that had blocked Delhi's borders.

He also targeted Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while citing a media report that said there is talk of opening the Tikri border after 11 months, as the Delhi Police has removed the barricades it had put up there.

The report also said plans are afoot to open the Rohtak highway for traffic.

"Bandhjeevi Modiji/Khattarji, our point has now been proved that for 11 months, the borders of Delhi have been blocked by your police and not by the farmers," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Apologise to people and the Supreme Court for misleading the country and causing inconvenience to them. Till when will you keep defaming the farmers for your own arrogance and failures?" the Congress general secretary asked.

Delhi's borders have been barricaded for the last almost a year, ever since farmers launched a protest against three new agriculture laws of the Centre.

