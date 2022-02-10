New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit through a video message on Friday, his office said.

The high-level segment of the summit will also be addressed by several other heads of states and governments including Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan and Canada, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman Murdered on Suspicion of Performing Black Magic in Bheem Asifabad.

Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit at around 2:30 pm on Friday through a video message, it said.

The summit is being organised by France from February 9-11 in Brest in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

Also Read | 'Spot News 18' Becomes The Most Preferred Website For Credible News Among Readers.

The objective of the summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)