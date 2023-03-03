New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on infrastructure and investment on March 4, an official statement said on Friday.

It is a part of a series of 12 webinars being organised by the government to seek suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced during the Union Budget 2023-24.

The webinar is also scheduled to host discussions on improving logistics efficiency, planning on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and infrastructure development and investment opportunities.

Based on the inputs received, concerned ministries would prepare a time-bound action plan for implementation of budget announcements.

