New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Government's tailor-made programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY), played a key role in saving the poor and vulnerable section from the impact of inflation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Quoting the recent United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report on the impact of inflationary surge over the specified three poverty lines based on per day income, she said, India has been termed as an economy that will see a negligible to low impact on people falling into poverty due to inflation-led price spike.

The three categories of poverty lines included people with less than USD 1.90 per day, less than USD 3.30 per day and less than USD 5.50 per day, as per the report titled 'Addressing the cost-of-living crisis in developing countries: Poverty and vulnerability projections and policy responses'.

The report said inflation in India will not push anybody below the lower poverty line of USD 1.9 per day, while only 0.02 per cent and 0.04 per cent of the population will go below higher poverty lines of USD 3.3 per day and USD 5.5 per day, respectively.

"Tailored programmes of the government ensured that people don't run the risk of getting into poverty...the Modi government has from the beginning of the pandemic implemented a policy wherein those at the bottom of the pyramid were provided immediate and constant support in the form of the food and cash transfers," she said.

Under the PMGKAY, the government provided 5 kilogram free ration per person per month in addition to their normal quota of foodgrains under the National Food Security Act.

From April 2020 to September 2022, the government has allocated 1,003 lakh MT of foodgrains for PMGKAY, benefiting 80 crore for two-and-a-half years.

In addition, during the initial months of the pandemic, the government transferred Rs 500 per month for three months to women Jan Dhan account holders, totalling Rs 1,500 of transfers to each of 20 crore women.

The UNDP report also said the results suggest that soaring food and energy prices could push up to 71 million people into poverty, with clear hotspots in the Caspian Basin, the Balkans and Sub-Saharan Africa (particularly in the Sahel).

It also says that "we find that targeted and time-bound cash transfers are the most effective policy tool to address the impacts".

The report also talks about the ripple effect of the war in Ukraine that has disrupted energy and food markets.

Moreover, the report highlights that supply chain disruptions and price spikes on key commodities have been pushing the world towards a precarious inflationary surge.

