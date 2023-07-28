Neyveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) activists staged a protest against land acquisition for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) here on Friday, during which PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss was arrested.

After the arrest, police took Anbumani Ramadoss to a nearby private marriage hall.

Following the arrest, PMK workers clashed with police personnel. The police used tear gas shells to control the protestors.

Earlier, PMK had announced that they would stage a protest near the Neyveli Corporation arch gate.

Land acquisition for NLC mining expansion is underway in the villages of Valayamadevi village near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district

During the past two days, villagers demanded that crops should not be destroyed, but the corporation began their work.Thousands of PMK cadres participated in the protest and raised slogans against NLC.

The atmosphere was tense as police tried to chase away the PMK cadres by throwing tear gas shells and beating them with batons. (ANI)

