Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion in the US about the safety of minorities in India was followed by absurd statements by BJP ministers.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was responding to tweets by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman about former US president Barack Obama's statement on the condition of minorities in India.

“PM's assurances in USA about Indian minorities being safe is followed by absurd statements from BJP ministers. One mocks Obama's muslim surname & issues veiled threats. Another justifies BJPs mistreatment of minorities by invoking bombing of muslim countries. BJP's doublespeak,” Mehbooba tweeted.

