India News | PM's Vision: Twenty Lakh Students to Receive Technical Training by 2030, Muslim Girls Expected to Benefit Significantly

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preparing 20 lakh youth for employment opportunities by 2030, institutions including Kalinga University (Raipur, Chhattisgarh), Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA) and Zee Learn (Mumbai) have launched three-year technical and skill-based courses in Odisha focused on animation, visual effects and graphic design.

Speaking about the initiative, Kasinath Patro, the National Academic Head of Zee Learn, on Thursday, stated that their institutions are committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision. By offering specialised three-year programs, they aim to prepare students for emerging opportunities in the entertainment, e-commerce and digital media industries.

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"The Prime Minister has already announced that 20 lakh jobs will be ready by 2030. So many opportunities are being created. We may not be as technically sound as China, but we are advancing in terms of animation and visual effects. We have brought these courses here so that our youth in India can get opportunities to work on projects for Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood and all our South Indian film industries. This is a great opportunity for everyone because we will teach the students using the latest technology. We have excellent infrastructure and facilities to provide this program," Patro said.

Highlighting the industry-oriented structure of the programme, he said the courses are designed around skill-based learning with greater emphasis on practical exposure.

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"This course is based on skill-based learning, which is 70 per cent practical and 30 per cent theory. As students improve their practical skills through hands-on learning--this being vocational education-- getting jobs becomes easier. In fact, 50 per cent of our current students are already securing placements by the time they complete the course," he said.

Patro added that the institutions are also preparing students for remote and freelance work opportunities in the digital economy.

"Yes, for those who don't get formal placements, there are many types of work that can be done from home. All the products you see on Amazon are 3D products. Students can create all these products sitting at home and supply them to various companies like Flipkart and Amazon. Our students provide these services to many e-commerce companies. Similarly, the advertisements you see featuring bikes and cars are often 3D models. By integrating visual effects, the final output is created," he added.

Sahista Shifa, a student from ZICA, Cuttack, noted that the program offers unique opportunities for girls from conservative backgrounds.

"I have come here after my 12th to develop my skills. The advantage for me is that I can work from home. Some of my family members are conservative, and I cannot work outside, but through graphic design, I can improve my skills and work from home. There is a lot of scope in it. I can do freelancing through social media and also make posters from home," she explained.

The institutions said the initiative is aimed at equipping youth with industry-relevant technical skills and preparing them for future employment opportunities in creative and digital sectors. (ANI)

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