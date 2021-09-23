Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI) Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has moved the Madras High Court for a direction to the Regional Passport Officer to return her impounded passport.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the writ petition came up for hearing on Thursday, ordered notice returnable by two weeks.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Seeks Easing of Anti-Pollution Rules in NCR During Meeting To Improve Air Quality Ahead of Winter.

According to Manimekalai, one Susi Ganeshan had preferred a private complaint against her for an offence under Sec. 500 of the IPC (defamation) and it was pending before the IX Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet.

Pending the same, Ganeshan, himself a film director against whom she had levelled sexual harassment charges during the 'MeToo' episode, also preferred a petition to impound her travel documents. However, the Magistrate closed the petition in November, 2020 which was also confirmed by the High Court in January this year.

While so, based on another petition from Ganeshan, the Magistrate reopened the case in August this year and passed an order directing the Passport Authority to proceed against the petitioner as per Sec. 10(3) of the Passport Act, on September 6.

She contended that reopening the same case by the Magistrate and reviewing her own order was arbitrary, illegal and against the prevailing law in force. And by an order dated September 9, the passport authority impounded her passport, the petitioner further contended. Hence, the present petition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)