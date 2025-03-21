Jammu, March 21 (PTI) Police has arrested three persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in criminal and anti-national activities in Jammu and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

While two of them were booked under for alleged anti-national activities in the Kathua district, the third accused was booked for his involvement in criminal activities in Jammu.

A team apprehended Ghulam Haider, a resident of village Lohai in Kathua's Malhar Tehsil, for being a habitual offender allegedly involved in various illegal and anti-national activities in the region, police officials said.

Similarly, another police team arrested Mohd Saleem of village Badnota Moraha in the Lohai Malhar Tehsil for his alleged habitual involvement in illegal and anti-national activities, they added.

To curb their unlawful activities in the district, dossiers were prepared against both individuals and submitted to the district magistrate, Kathua, for their detention under PSA.

Following approval, the district magistrate issued detention warrants, leading to their detention and subsequent transfer to jails in Udhampur and Jammu, police officials said.

In another development aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring citizens' safety, police detained Happy Choudhary alias Guggli, a resident of the Hakkal village of Jammu, under the provisions of the PSA, they added.

Happy Choudhary is a notorious criminal with a history of violent offenses, including attempt to murder, snatching, stabbing, and possession of illegal arms, officials said.

