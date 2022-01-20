New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a person for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Geeta colony area of Delhi on Thursday.

As per information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Nasarul (30). He is a resident of the Safeda Jhuggi area of Geeta colony.

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

The minor girl has been sent to the SDN hospital for medical examination along with an Investigation Officer and her parents. As per police, the medical examination has revealed no injuries in the girl's private part.

The accused is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. A case under relevant section has been filed in this connection.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Employees Told To Attend R-Day Function As 'Official Duty'.

The victim and her parents are also being provided counselling, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)