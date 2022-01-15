Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): Police baton-charged people in Dhinkia village of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha who were allegedly protesting against a proposed steel plant in the district on Friday.

Later while talking to ANI, Umesh Panda, Additional SP, Jagatsinghpur said, "Today around 11 am, over 500 people of the village assembled unlawfully. They were not having any permission to hold a rally. We told them to go but they misbehaved and assaulted us. We used minimum force to disperse the crowd."

Panda said that four villagers had been injured and were taken to nearest medical facilities for treatment. Four policemen also sustained severe injuries, while 10-12 policemen suffered minor injuries. (ANI)

