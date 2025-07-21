Ahmedabad, July 21 (PTI) Police arrested 39 persons, including 26 women, for allegedly consuming liquor during a birthday bash at a private resort on the outskirts of Ahmedabad and booked them for violating the Gujarat Prohibition Act, an official said on Monday.

A team of Ahmedabad (rural) Police raided the resort situated on the Sanand-Bavla road on late Sunday night, where one of the accused had invited guests for his birthday and arranged liquor.

Police nabbed 39 persons, including 26 women, for boozing and booked them under the relevant sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act. Five sealed bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), eight half-empty bottles, 20 empty bottles, and seven hookahs were recovered, a release stated.

The women were released after police served them notices and conducted medical tests, while the 13 men were taken to the police station and released on bail in the morning.

The consumption of liquor without a required permit is prohibited in Gujarat since its formation in 1960.

