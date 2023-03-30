Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): With Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal on the run since March 11 and Punjab police launching a crackdown against his "Waris Punjab De", Kishtwar police on Thursday said they have cancelled the licence of the gunman of the fugitive leader after it was renewed by allegedly using fake documents.

"A gun license was issued in the name of Virendra Singh in 2014. His license was cancelled after Punjab police wrote to Kishtwar DC. He had used fake documents to renew the license. It was found that a gun license was misused," SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said.

"A First Information Report has been registered against Amritpal gunman in Kishtwar police station," police said earlier.

Amritpal Singh, on Wednesday, released an unverified video of himself, calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.

The fugitive leader said in the video that he was not under police custody.

"I am absolutely fine and nothing can harm me. As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru," the fugitive Khalistani leader said.

He added, "I urge the Sikh sangat to join the Sarbat Khalsa campaign if they want to save Punjab. I am grateful to all the Sikh Sangat, who carried out protests against the action taken against me."

The pro-Khalistan leader further alleged that many of his supporters have been sent to Assam jail.

However, the date and location of the video couldn't be ascertained.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

