Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Monday praised the police forces, describing them as the "strong pillars of internal security, peace and law and order" of the nation.

He commended police personnel for performing their duties with dedication, courage, and integrity, regardless of challenges they face.

Also Read | 'People in Slums Lack Clean Water, Government Schools Are Closing Down and You Daydreaming About Cycle Tracks': Supreme Court.

"They are always ready to work with dedication for the public and state welfare, even in adverse circumstances. Whether during festivals, elections, natural disasters, or tackling insurgency, police personnel perform their duties with full dedication, courage and integrity in every situation," the governor said inaugurating the 68th All India Police Duty Meet in Ranchi.

The event is scheduled from February 10-15, where teams from 20 states and Union Territories, besides paramilitary forces, are participating, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Robbery Case: 2 Held for Stealing INR 29 Lakh ATM Heist in Wazirabad.

A total of 1,228 participants from police and paramilitary organisations are scheduled to take part in the event.

"Such events not only showcase the efficiency of police forces, but also provide an opportunity for mutual cooperation and exchange of new technologies," Gangwar said.

The governor said challenges such as cybercrime, financial fraud, human trafficking and organised crime are rising.

"To deal with these issues, it is essential for the police forces to be equipped with advanced technologies and specialised skills," he suggested.

The six-day meet will be held in three parts – rifle revolver shooting competition, band competition and scientific aid to investigation.

The competition will also feature 13 subjects including forensic science written examination, medico-legal oral examination, police photography exam, crime investigation law rules and court judgment and fingerprint science practical and oral examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)