Cooch Behar (WB), Feb 28 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday met party workers in Cooch Behar district who were injured in the attack on Union minister Nisith Pramanik, and alleged that the police in the state were working as "cadres" of the ruling TMC.

Speaking to reporters, he said that instead of acting against the TMC members who were behind the attack, the police were arresting BJP workers of the area.

"If a Union minister's convoy is attacked, then you can understand the situation of the people of the area. But let me assure everyone that this reign of terror will end soon. We warn the TMC goons that there is still time to make amends. Otherwise, we will have to take such measures that they will not get time to rectify themselves," Majumdar said.

"The BJP has a few frontal organisations, such as the Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha. Similarly, the TMC also has a frontal outfit -- the police department. Police officers have forgotten all legal and constitutional norms, and are just following the orders of their political masters," he alleged.

Majumdar was accompanied by Pramanik, the Union MoS for Home, and senior state BJP leaders during the visit.

TMC supporters allegedly attacked Pramanik's convoy in the Dinhata area of the district on Saturday afternoon. He claimed that the "convoy was not just pelted with stones, but shots were also fired and bombs hurled", allegations the TMC denied, stating that the BJP was trying to vitiate the state's atmosphere.

