Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district have launched an investigation after several threat emails targeting Collector Ayush Prasad and senior cops were received last month, an official said on Saturday.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy said the emails contained life threats to the officials, prompting the registration of a first information report (FIR).

“Some e-mails targeting certain government and police officials in Jalgaon district were sent in March. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. However, after assessing the situation, I do not perceive any serious threat at this time,” said Reddy.

One of the emails allegedly spoke of inciting riots in the district.

Shiv Sena leader and guardian minister of Jalgaon, Gulabrao Patil, told reporters, “I have instructed the Jalgaon superintendent of police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take strict action.”

