New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday rescued two cows and a calf from a warehouse in Ibrahimpur village of north Delhi, officials said.

A PCR call regarding the illegal transportation of the cattle was received at the Burari police station on Friday.

A team reached the spot in Ibrahimpur village and found the shutter of the warehouse open. The animals were rescued from a locked room inside the warehouse.

Police seized the mini-truck used for transporting the cattle and arrested its driver, identified as 25-year-old Sajid from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

