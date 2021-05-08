Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Karnataka police on Saturday seized 38 cartons of liquor at Kurnool near the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka border. In this matter, the police arrested two persons.

The police of Panchalingala and Special Enforcement Bureau police held searches at the checkpost.

"As part of that, the police searched a car. The police found 38 cartons containing 3848 liquor bottles worth Rs 1,40,000", informed a Karnataka police official.

The police found that Boya Pamayya and Boya Ellappa are residents of Bommireddy Palle village, Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district. They have bought 38 cartons of liquor from the Raichur district of Karnataka.

The police detained the accused, and seized the liquor and car. They were handed over to Kurnool Taluk police station for further action. (ANI)

