Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Hyderabad Police on Friday seized a substantial amount of Rs 10 lakh from a car during a vehicle check at Shalivahananagar, Moosaramabgh, an official said.

The cash was recovered from Bokka Sai Charan, a 33-year-old real estate businessman, police said.

The cash was seized due to the absence of any proper documentation, the police added.

According to police, "On March 22, at about 10:30 am, while conducting vehicle checking at Shalivahananagar Moosaramabgh by FST along with Malakpet police checked a vehicle, Bearing Number AP 11 AR 1686 and seized a net cash amount of Rs 10,00,000 without any proper documents from Bokka Sai Charan, s/o B. Ashok, aged 33 years, Occ. Real Estate Business, R/o H.No.2-34, Injapur Village, Turkayamjal Mandal, RR District."

Further investigation is underway.

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 in Telangana are slated for May 13.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in four constituencies. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) managed to win nine out of the seventeen seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 3 seats. While the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was limited to only one seat.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the TRS was the leading party, securing 11 seats. The BJP, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured one seat each. While the Indian National Congress (INC) party was able to secure two seats. (ANI)

