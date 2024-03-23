Mumbai, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest honor. The King of Bhutan bestowed the honour upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the first foreign government leader to receive it from the Himalayan nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to 6-day Enforcement Directorate custody by the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy-linked money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo will remain in probe agency custody till March 28 (Thursday). He will be produced before the court at 2 pm on March 28. A delegation, comprising several leaders of the INDIA bloc on Friday met the Election Commission of India (ECI) to register their protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and the alleged targetting of opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP will fight the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha as well as state assembly elections alone, party's state unit chief Manmohan Samal said on Friday. BJP's Odisha unit chief Manmohan Samal further said his party would win all 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state as well as all 147 legislative seats in the assembly elections. This comes amid pre-poll alliance talks between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP for the Lok Sabha, Assembly elections.

Several people were injured after gunmen, wearing combat uniforms, fired shots at a concert hall near Moscow on Friday, according to Russian news agencies. RIA Novosti reported that three gunmen in disguise fired shots at Crocus City Hall, a huge concert hall located on the western edge of the Russian capital, news agency The Associated Press reported. After his anti-India rhetoric, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has struck a reconciliatory tone, saying India will continue to remain his country’s “closest ally” and urged New Delhi to provide debt relief to the archipelago nation.

Israel's spy chief was due to travel to Qatar on Friday for ceasefire negotiations while the US planned to put a resolution calling for an immediate truce in Gaza to a vote of the UN Security Council, intensifying pressure on its ally. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday in Cairo he believed talks mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt could still reach a ceasefire deal between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

