Medininagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Police seized a truck carrying cattle and arrested three persons including two cattle smugglers in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said.

On a tip-off, police intercepted the truck which was on its way to West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh at Udaygarh Mong on National Highway 98 and rescued 18 buffaloes, one cow and one bull, Chhatarpur police station in-charge Shekhar Kumar said on Thursday.

The two cattle smugglers and the driver of the truck have been arrested under the Prohibition of Animal Smuggling Act and the truck confiscated, the police officer said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)