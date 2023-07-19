Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Incessant rains resulted in flooding at Rasayani police station in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday morning, hampering the work.

The entire police station premises including rooms was flooded, and policemen had to wade through over a foot of water.

Raigad Superintendant of Police (SP), Somnath Gharge, said that Rasayani police station has been inundated due to heavy rainfall in the city.

The SP also mentioned that a village on the river bank also flooded after heavy downpour and that locals had to be evacuated and shifted to safe places.

"Rasayani police station premises has been inundated. Apta village on the river bank has been inundated and people have been shifted to safer places. Situation under control," SP Gharge said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, the IMD predicted moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

"Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are very likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.

Meanwhile, Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of heavy rains.

Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

Previously, the weather department issued an Orange alert for Pune, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, particularly for tonight.

“The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Pune District with heavy rainfall in ghat areas of the northern taluka of the district, especially for July 19 night,” an IMD official said.

In response, local authorities in Pune have been directed to evaluate potential risks and implement necessary precautions as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan."Local authorities have been directed to evaluate the current risks and take appropriate measures," said Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, Pune District.

The alert aims to ensure the safety and preparedness of the district in the face of expected heavy downpours.

Ayush Prasad further added, “All Hospitals have been adequately staffed and stocked with the necessary medicines. Ambulances are functional and have full fuel. Officials have been asked to stay at Headquarters and stay on alert.” (ANI)

