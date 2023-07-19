Coimbatore, July 19: A horrific incident of gangrape has come to light in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. A 34-year-old man and his friend were arrested for sexually assaulting the man's wife. The 32-year-old survivor, residing in Othakkalmandapam with her husband and their nine-year-old son. The husband allegedly raped his wife with his friend after giving her a soft drink laced with alcohol on Monday, July 17 night.

According to multiple reports, the woman's husband, an acting driver, had developed a friendship with a 37-year-old man from Cuddalore, employed at a furniture shop in Gandhipuram. Their friendship often involved drinking together. On Monday night, under the influence of alcohol, the husband invited his friend to their home. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Two Rape Accused Shot After Trying To Flee To Evade Arrest at Sriperumbudur Near Chennai.

Around 10 pm, the duo coerced the woman into consuming a soft drink spiked with liquor. Subsequently, the friend forced himself upon her at approximately 11 pm, while her husband followed suit, also subjecting her to sexual assault. When the survivor raised the alarm, the two perpetrators fled the scene, leaving her traumatised and in a state of distress. Tamil Nadu 'House of Horror': Rape, Assault and Humiliation, Inmates of Private Care Centre Narrate Harrowing Tales.

The following morning, the survivor was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, where doctors promptly alerted the Chettipalayam police about the harrowing incident. Acting swiftly, the authorities registered a case of gang rape against the woman's husband and his friend. Later that evening, both perpetrators were apprehended and taken into custody.

In a similar incident, four people gang-raped a 17-year-old in Tamil Nadu on June 20. The girl allegedly accused her relatives of sexual assault after learning of her pregnancy, according to the New Indian Express report. One of the four offenders was her brother. The girl's Dharmapuri-based relative learned about it and contacted the Krishnagiri District Child Protection Unit, who then took her for counselling. Uthangarai police had arrested the four accused under the Pocso Act.

