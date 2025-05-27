Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) The Nagpur police have dispatched a team to take custody of a 43-year-old woman from the city who crossed over to Pakistan from Kargil, an official said on Tuesday.

Pakistan Rangers handed over the woman, Sunita Jamgade, to the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Saturday, the official said.

Also Read | 'Fund Kaveri Engine' Trend Takes Over X in India as Citizens, Defence Experts Urge Indian Govt To Expedite Kaveri Engine's Development; Know Why.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5 Niketan Kadam said the woman left Nagpur with her 13-year-old son on May 4 and reached Kargil, from where she crossed over to Pakistan on May 14.

She was soon captured by the Pakistani authorities, he said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 27, 2025: Lupin, Sagility, Nazara and Aurobindo Pharma Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

The official said Jamgade is in the custody of Amritsar police, and a team comprising an officer and two women constables was sent to bring her back.

"We will interrogate her once she is in Nagpur police's custody. We need to verify whether she was involved in spying or any other unlawful activity," Kadam said.

He said the Amritsar police have registered a zero FIR, which will be transferred to the Kapil Nagar police station in Nagpur, as her permanent address is in the city.

Jamgade's son, who was taken into the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) following her disappearance from Kargil, will also be brought back to Nagpur soon, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)