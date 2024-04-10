Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): The security arrangements have been tightened in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Eid festivities, the police said on Wednesday.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh said that meetings were held with religious leaders to ensure the peaceful conduct of the festivities in the state

"Tomorrow on April 11, the important festival of Eid will be celebrated across the country. In view of the Eid festival, elaborate arrangements have been made by the police, talks have been held with all the religious leaders and it has been made clear to everyone that the Eid festival is to be celebrated traditionally and no public place is to be disrupted and instructions regarding offering namaz have been given and asked to ensure the prayers are held inside mosque premises only," the ADGP (L&O) said.

ADG Amitabh Yash further said that police personnel have been deployed outside religious places with special deployment in sensitive zones.

"Deployment has been made outside religious places, along with this, additional police have also been deployed in all the sensitive zones. Drone teams will also carry out monitoring. The social media cell has also been activated so that no rumours are spread anywhere," the ADGP added.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference. (ANI)

