New Delhi, April 10: Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from the cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party. Addressing a press conference here, Anand, who was holding various portfolios including Social Welfare, alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actress Sambhavna Seth Quits Aam Aadmi Party Ahead of Polls, Says 'Have Realised My Mistake'.

Raaj Kumar Anand Quits AAP

#WATCH | Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from his post as minister and also from Aam Aadmi Party pic.twitter.com/QF52GyjhiW — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, minister or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect. Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency.