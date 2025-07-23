Dimapur, Jul 23 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that policing is not merely a function of authority but a relationship built on cooperation and mutual respect.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Nagaland Police NGOs Mess and the Nagaland Police Officers' Central Mess at Chumoukedima, Rio stated that law enforcement and administration form the backbone of governance.

He reiterated the importance of civil-police coordination in maintaining peace and fostering development. He said that police forces should not operate through diplomacy or compromise, but rather “serve with the highest standards of professionalism, impartiality, and integrity.”

He urged the personnel to let their conduct inspire public trust and confidence.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by police personnel and their families, particularly regarding housing and working conditions, Rio assured them that the state government would continue to review and enhance support, sustenance, and welfare measures wherever possible and feasible.

He said that the government is committed to equipping the police force with the latest technology, professional training, and modern infrastructure to make it more effective and result-oriented.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, in his address, said that the newly constructed officers' accommodation has been designed to meet the needs of a modern institution.

The new infrastructure includes facilities to house 24 officers and their families in the Officers' Mess, and accommodation for 64 non-gazetted officers in the NGOs Mess.

He added that these buildings reflect the government's commitment to providing dignified, comfortable, and efficient spaces for the police personnel who serve the state with dedication and courage.

