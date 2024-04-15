Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI):As the political fervour intensified in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha polls, parties are not letting the scorching temperatures deter their campaign efforts. With the mercury soaring over 36 degrees Celsius, parties have resorted to organizing rallies indoors, seeking refuge in the comfort of coolers and fans.

ANI's election coverage in Karnataka has unveiled the dedication of political figures including former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

In a rally held in the Tumkur district, specifically in Koratagere, attendees gathered in a spacious hall where arrangements for coolers and fans were made to combat the oppressive heat.

"Even as South Karnataka swelters at around 40 degrees Celsius, we've made arrangements for water, indoor rallies, and fans to ensure the comfort of our supporters attending the rally," Darshan a BJP leader in Kotagere, Tumkur told ANI.

He further added, "Despite the heat wave, people continue to throng to hear our tallest leader, Deve Gowda, in the election campaign."

Workers distributed water, juices and caps at rally venue.

Men and women alike thronged to hear the seasoned leader's election promises and plans for their betterment. The event showcased the unwavering commitment of the electorate, eager to engage with their leaders and discern the vision for the state's future.

As Karnataka braces itself for the upcoming elections, the resilience of political parties and the electorate in the face of adversity underscores the significance of democratic participation, even amidst challenging climatic conditions.

Karnataka to cast votes in the second and third phases of the elections on April 26 and May 7 with results being announced on June 4. (ANI)

