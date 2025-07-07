Meerut (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday said the number of polling stations across the state is expected to increase by nearly 12 per cent following the ECI's instructions to ensure that no polling station has more than 1,200 voters.

This move will help voters avoid long queues on polling day, he said.

Rinwa was speaking at a training session for District Magistrates and District Election Officers from 15 districts, held at the Commissioner's Auditorium in Meerut.

The session covered electoral roll revision, the election process, and relevant rules and laws.

While the number of polling stations across the state is expected to increase by nearly 12 per cent, some districts will possibly see even higher additions, the CEO said.

During the session, the CEO emphasised correcting errors in the voter list, training Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and explained in detail the constitutional provisions, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electoral Rolls Rules, 1960, and various manuals and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rinwa explained that ERO Net, a central database, is used to prepare the electoral roll. The ECI has also issued specific guidelines regarding who may be appointed as BLOs, and appointments are being made accordingly.

He highlighted that this was the first time such an intensive day-long training programme on electoral rolls is being held outside the election period.

The CEO added that all polling stations must be equipped with basic facilities such as drinking water, separate toilets for men and women, adequate lighting, signage, and ramps for the differently abled.

Officials were also trained on how the BLO mobile application works.

Rinwa expressed confidence that this training would significantly improve the fidelity and accuracy of the voter list.

The training covered the process of adding, deleting, and modifying names in the electoral roll using Forms 6, 7, and 8.

Officers were instructed to ensure all work related to the electoral roll is carried out with complete transparency and accuracy. Detailed guidance was also provided on appointing, training, and supervising BLOs, with a specific direction that only competent and trained staff should be appointed as BLOs and supervisors.

Rinwa also directed that regular meetings be held with political parties in each district. All data related to the electoral roll revision must be kept secure, and information requested by the ECI should be submitted accurately.

He also stressed on the need to promote voter registration, complaint redressal portals, and relevant mobile applications to ensure public participation in the electoral roll purification process. District Election Officers were instructed to closely monitor all activities related to the revision.

In the second session, detailed training was provided on using the ERO Net system, including DO login, operator login, the BLO app, online registration, the public service portal, and the complaint redressal portal.

Also present at the event were UP Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Amit Singh, Meerut Divisional Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, and District Election Officers from 15 districts.

