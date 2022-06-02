Puducherry, June 2 (PTI) Puducherry reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of those affected by the disease to 1,65,874.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu in a release said the four fresh infections surfaced during examination of 1,220 samples in the last 24 hours.

The active cases shot up to 29 and there was no recovery of any patient in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam today. The overall recoveries remained 1,63,883.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatalities during last 24 hours and the toll remained 1,962.

The senior official said the department has so far tested 22,54, 685 samples and has found 18,99,578 of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 0.33 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively.

The Department of Health has so far administered 17,10,319 doses which comprised 9,67,360 first doses, 7,18,788 second doses and 24,171 booster doses, the Director said.

