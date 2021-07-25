Puducherry, July 25 (PTI) Puducherry posted 104 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Sunday raising the overall caseload to 1,20,331.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5950 samples and they were spread over Puducherry 82, Karaikal 8, Yanam 2 and Mahe 12.

Two more persons succumbed to the viral infection during raising the toll to 1789.

Both the deceased had co morbidity of diabetes.

Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar said that there were 922 active cases of whom 170 were in hospitals and remaining 752 were in home isolation.

While 102 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,17,620.

The Director said the health department has tested so far 14.67 lakh samples and out of them 12,53 lakh turned out to be negative.

The Director said the test positivity rate was 1.75 percent today.

Fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 97.95 percent, respectively.

According to the health department, 37,772 health care workers and 22,956 front line workers have been inoculated so far.

As many as 4.78 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been vaccinated against the pandemic.

The Director said that in all 6.76 lakh people including those who had the second dose of vaccination had been covered so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)