Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 4 (ANI): Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil arrived in Kochi on Friday to resolve a liturgy row over the celebration of a Uniform Holy Mass within the Syro Malabar Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese.

Archbishop Vasil is a Jesuit and the Archbishop of Košice of the Slovak Greek Catholic Church.

The Syro Malabar Church has been hit by a controversy over the implementation of Uniform Holy Mass across its dioceses in the state. The 'holy mass' is a ritual in memory of Christ's last supper with his 12 disciples.

According to the uniform system, the priest is expected to face the congregation during the first half of the mass and then move away from them and towards the altar during the second half of the mass.

The Synod (A supreme council of the Church) had issued a directive to implement the Uniform Code, which was opposed by certain factions of the Church. This faction says the Priest should be allowed to face the congregation during the entire service.

The Vatican has, however, supported the Unifrom mass. In an effort to resolve the standoff between various factions, the Vatican has now deputed Archbishop Vasil. The Archbishop will meet with the Synod and both factions of the Church in an effort to bring a solution. (ANI)

