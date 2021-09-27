Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached assets worth about Rs 300 crore of I-Core in connection with its money laundering probe into an alleged ponzi scam, sources in the investigating agency said.

Also Read | HPAS Prelims Answer Key 2020 Released Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in; Know How to Download.

The properties attached by the central agency belong to 11 I-Core group companies, its directors late Anukul Maity and Kanika Maity, and their family members, the sources said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow at 12 pm IST; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The assets comprise bank accounts, land plots, factories, shopping malls and various residential properties," they said.

Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I-Core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it and was charged with duping investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also been probing into the ponzi scam and had interrogated West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Manas Ranjan Bhunia for their alleged involvement in the case. The agency on Monday also questioned TMC MLA Madan Mitra.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)