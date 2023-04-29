Poonch/Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) A father-son duo from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were apprehended by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass of Polas village were nabbed by the troops in Gulpur sector shortly after they intruded into this side from across the border, the officials said.

They said the questioning of the duo is in progress and it was not immediately clear whether they crossed the border inadvertently or with some intention.

However, no incriminating material was recovered from their possession, they said.

