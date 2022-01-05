Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the Punjab CM for the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was stuck at a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on the way to address a rally.

Poonia said the “major lapse” in the security of the PM during his visit to Punjab has raised questions over the working style of the state government and police.

Also Read | Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta Takes Command of ‘Fire And Fury’ Corps From Lt Gen PGK Menon.

"Is the Congress government in Punjab incompetent, careless or failed to make security arrangements," Poonia asked.

He said law and order remains a big challenge in the states where there is a Congress government, including Rajasthan.

Also Read | Goa Reports 1,002 New COVID-19 Cases, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Expresses Concern Over Rising Positivity Rate.

He said the chief minister of Punjab should resign for the lapse.

Reacting to the issue, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also termed the incident unfortunate.

She said consciously not allowing the prime minister to attend the inauguration and foundation-laying programme of important projects in Punjab is an insult to the people of the state.

"The responsibility of the security of the prime minister was with the Punjab government, but the Congress government allowed the protesters to go their way due to their petty mentality," she said.

Raje said the Congress should apologise to the country for playing with the security of the prime minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)