Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) The vaccination for COVID-19 would be rolled-out in 166 locations across Tamil Nadu and ten medical doctors would get the shots on the first day, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

In an effort to create a sense of confidence and dispel rumours, the vaccination would be administered to ten popular doctors in the state on Saturday, Vijayabaskar told reporters in Pudukottai district.

During the first phase, about six lakh people on the priority list such as frontline workers would be vaccinated, he said.

Apollo Hospitals said chiarman of the hospital group Dr Prathap C Reddy would be the first recipient of the vaccine at its vaccination centre at Nungambakkam here.

MGM Healthcare said the vaccination service would "commence with administering of COVID-19 vaccines to our prominent Padma Shri Award winning doctors alongwith our healthcare heroes who have braved the pandemic."

Vijayabaskar said Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take part in the vaccination drive in Madurai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the first phase of the pan India roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination drive at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

A single vial of five ml could vaccinate ten people with a dose of 0.5 ml per person, Vijayabaskar said, adding auto disable type of syringes mandated for immunisation would be used.

Vaccination for doctors and healthcare workers is being taken up after they volunteered, the Minister said.

"A detailed booklet will be released in English and Tamil to clear doubts of people on vaccination."

