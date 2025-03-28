Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Population Based Screening (PBS) of 30 years and above population is being carried out for early diagnosis and management of non-communicable diseases including common cancers, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said on Friday.

About 80 lakh persons have been screened to date against the target of 1,10,56,289, the minister said while replying to a Calling Attention Motion from INLD member Arjun Chautala, who had drawn the attention of the House regarding "the increasing number of cancer patients in the state and the plan to prevent this disease... and in which hospitals the facilities for cancer treatment are being provided".

Rao said according to the Risk Factor Assessment Survey conducted in Haryana by PGIMER Chandigarh, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, tobacco consumption, alcohol consumption, air pollution, pesticides and chemicals, infections and the likes are the most common risk factors for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including cancers.

The most common cancers reported in men are of oral cavity, lungs and esophagus and in women are of the breast, cervix, ovary and oral cavity.

Rao informed the Assembly that most of the data on the number of cancer cases is based on estimated numbers worked out on the basis of cancer registries maintained by the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP).

Giving information about Haryana's three-year cancer report 2020-2022, she said 29,219 new cancer cases were reported in the year 2020, 30,015 in 2021 and 30,851 in 2022.

Similarly, 16,109 people died of cancer in 2020, 16,543 in 2021 and 16,997 in 2022.

She also said according to the cases reported in various health institutions in the state, 29,437 cancer patients were identified in 2023 and 30,475 in 2024.

The Health Minister informed the House that under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), the Health Department is generating awareness about risk factors and preventive measures to reduce the burden of NCDs including cancers.

She said mammography services for detecting breast lesions are available in district Ambala. Colposcopy facilities for detailed examination of the cervix are available in District Civil Hospitals at Ambala, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Sirsa and Sonipat.

Papanicolaou (PAP) Smear, Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology (FNAC), Biopsy, CT Scan and MRI facilities are available for confirmation of diagnosis in various district hospitals, she said.

Rao said a 50-bed Atal Cancer Care Centre (ACCC) has been established at Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt, which is equipped with the latest high-end equipment like a Linear Accelerator, CT simulator, Brachytherapy and the likes.

Free comprehensive cancer care services are provided to needy patients from various districts, she said.

The minister said Cancer Care Services including OPD, chemotherapy, surgery and support services are also being provided free of cost to needy patients in District Civil Hospitals of Faridabad, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamuna Nagar. Capacity building of Medical Officers and other health staff is being carried out regularly in coordination with premier Tertiary Care Institutions, she said.

The minister said treatment facilities are available in Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), PGIMS Rohtak; Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College (GMC) Khanpur, Sonipat; Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh; Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal; and Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, Hisar among others.

National Cancer Institute Jhajjar is a premier Institute in the state for comprehensive cancer treatment and research, she further said.

Rao said a free travel facility (FTF) is provided to cancer patients and one attendant in Haryana Roadways ordinary buses for treatment and follow-up purposes. According to her, 9,408 FTF cards were issued in the financial year 2023-24.

She also said monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 is provided to Stage 3 and 4 cancer patients of Haryana whose family income is less than Rs 3 lakh per year by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department.

She said 3,647 cancer patients have availed the benefit of the scheme till February 28, this year.

