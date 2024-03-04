New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A big chunk of the concrete roof collapsed at southwest Delhi's Ambience Mall in the early hours of Monday. There were no casualties as the incident took place past midnight.

Police said the roof partially collapsed in the mall's central hall around 12.45 am and there was debris scattered all around the section.

Also Read | Google Reinstates Eight out of 10 Delisted Indian Apps Back on Play Store After They Comply With New Policy: Reports.

They said no one was injured in the incident, and added that an investigation was underway.

This comes a day after two men lost their lives at a shopping mall in Noida Extension where an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor.

Also Read | Pro-Pakistan Slogans: Karnataka BJP Legislators' Delegation Urges DGP To Release FSL Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)