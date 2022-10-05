Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) RSS leader Krishna Gopal on Wednesday said the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are witnessing positive changes due to the reforms undertaken by the BJP government at the Centre.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's joint general secretary also asserted that India is a "Hindu Rashtra".

"The Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are witnessing positive changes after constitutional reforms,” he said in an apparent reference to the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He was addressing a function to celebrate Vijayadashmi, also known as Dussehra, here.

Recalling the formation of the RSS, he said the organisation has been working relentlessly since its birth in 1925 to consolidate the Hindu society and usher in a "glorious era of prosperity" for the nation.

"In the Sangh's long journey of 97 years, we have had to face hardships… Despite this, the RSS stands with one force. Our resolve is eternal...India is a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

He urged the RSS workers to reach out to all sections of the society and eradicate all forms of discrimination.

On the philosophies of Hindu and Hindutva, Gopal said not all people understand them because they are seen through western vision.

"The Hindu philosophy and Hindutva take different ideologies and thoughts together by evolving a consensus," he said and pointed out that despite having hundreds of dialects, languages, and diversity in the country, Bharat is one and Hindutva is its binding force.

Referring to India's mantra of 'Sarvay Bhavantu Sukhinah' (May all be happy), the RSS leader said despite having hostile relations with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to send wheat to that country to overcome shortage there.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosbale, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu, was also present.

He held a separate meeting with senior RSS functionaries on the prevailing political situation in the two Union territories and also took part in a parade, a leader said.

